After seeing the number of confirmed cases in Gregg County jump since Friday, Longview Mayor Andy Mack said Monday the city was considering additional measures to slow the spread of COVID-19.
"The city of Longview has been working on a number of things we may have to implement if our residents cannot be more disciplined with social distancing," he said after announcing the first six of what by late Monday had become 11 new confirmed cases. "Obviously, this is very disappointing news."
Monday evening, word came from Gregg County Health Authority Dr. Lewis Browne that the total of confirmed cases had increased by another five, to 28. That amounted to a 65% increase in one day.
Also Monday, Mack said a city employee had tested positive for the disease, Overton Brooks VA Medical Center confirmed that two employees of its Longview clinic had confirmed cases, and the total in Smith County jumped by 20%. That brought the number of confirmed cases in the area hot spot to 75.
Mack said Monday evening the city was still formulating its response to residents' failure to follow orders to socially distance and stay home, and that it could be released today.
Five new cases reported Monday in Harrison nearly doubled its total to 11, two new cases in Upshur County brought its total to five, and one more in Rusk County made 13 there.
None recovered
Browne, whose team is leading the effort to track cases and fight the spread in Gregg County, told the News-Journal earlier Monday that none of the county's COVID-19 patients yet had recovered.
That included the case confirmed March 9, which was the first both for Gregg County and Northeast Texas. Since then, the number of cases across the region has increased to more than 230, with eight deaths.
However, Browne said, the still-dire shortage in testing capability is part of the reason the county can't claim recoveries. Declaring a patient recovered, he said, requires receiving two negative tests and he'd rather use those for new cases.
"There needs to be at least 14 days after the illness begins to recheck and then if positive again, and other family members are now positive, using a scarce test to verify seems counterproductive," he said. "Also we are now having people who were initially negative and now positive."
The Northeast Texas Public Health District on Monday for the first time released demographic data about the cases in Gregg County. It showed 25 of the county's 28 cases are patients 59 years old or younger. Sixteen are in the 41 to 59 age range and nine are from 21 to 40 years old. Two are from 60 to 79 and one is age unknown.
By city of residence, 23 live in Longview, three in White Oak and two in Kilgore.
By gender, 16 are male and 12 female.
City, clinic employees
Regarding the city employee who tested positive, city spokesman Shawn Hara declined to say which department the patient is part of. He said it's a small group that's not involved in public safety, customer service or another area that has direct contact with the public.
The city was informed about the positive test Thursday. However, the employee — a resident of Harrison County — had not been at work since the previous Friday, March 27.
“That person’s work group that they work with most closely is doing some self isolation and doing all of the CDC recommended steps including self monitoring,” Hara said.
At the Longview VA clinic, meanwhile, Overton Brooks Medical Director Richard L. Crockett said two employees so far had tested positive for COVID-19. He said the clinic, which was closed Monday, would remain closed today as steps are taken to prevent the risk of spread to veterans and employees.
Crockett said the two employees who have tested positive for the disease are quarantined, and the medical center is identifying individuals that the two employees may have had contact with and notifying those individuals so they can self-monitor.
He said veterans should call (318) 990-5000 or (800) 644-8370 if they need to speak with health care staff, especially if having fever, cough and shortness of breath.
In Louisiana
Across the border in Louisiana, cases in the Shreveport area continued to jump.
According to Monday's report from the Louisiana Department of Health, 711 cases had been confirmed in Caddo Parish, up from the 647 on Sunday. The number of Caddo deaths increased to 21 from 19 a day earlier.
In Bossier Parish, confirmed cases increased to 139 from 133 a day earlier. Three deaths in the parish have been blamed on COVID-19.
Statewide, Louisiana’s coronavirus caseload grew Monday to nearly 15,000 people with confirmed infections, about 12% of whom are hospitalized. The death toll rose by 35 from a day earlier to at least 512 deaths.
The explosion of cases in Louisiana last week led Texas Gov. Greg Abbott to order the Texas Department of Public Safety to clamp down on non-commercial traffic crossing the border with final destinations in Texas. The DPS began enforcing the order Sunday, and continued Monday.
“It’s important for those entering Texas from Louisiana to be prepared to stop,” the department said in a statement Sunday.
It said travelers would be stopped at the screening stations to complete the travel form required under Abbott’s order. Commercial motor vehicle traffic is not being stopped.
The order also calls for travelers with Texas as their final destination to self-quarantine for 14 days after arriving in the state.