The Longview Public Library has reopened for curbside pickup.
The library's scaled-back service was idled March 24 when Longview Mayor Andy Mack issued shelter-at-home guidelines throughout the city because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
However, after Gov. Greg Abbott last week relaxed rules that allowed shuttered businesses to begin offering "retail-to-go" service on Friday, Mack announced the resumption of curbside service for the library at Thursday night's Longview City Council meeting.
Hours will be 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Mondays through Saturdays and 1:30 to 5 p.m. Sundays.
On its Facebook page, the library said patrons who wish to use the service must have accounts in good standing. To place a hold on items, go to longviewtexas.gov/library , then sign in to "my account" with a library card and PIN to search the catalog.
Items are pulled within 24 hours if available, then patrons are notified when they are ready. Patrons should drive behind the library to the designated pickup area and call (903) 291-5276 to let staff know they're there. Vehicles should be left running, and patrons should remain inside, ready to show their library card.
For information, call (903) 237-1350.