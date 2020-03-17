New guidelines were released Tuesday for visitors to Longview Regional Medical Center in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Following guidelines by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, patient visitors will be limited to two at a time, according to a statement from Community Health Systems Interim CEO Doug Luckett. Anyone with a temperature of 100.4 or higher will not be allowed in. Visitors will be restricted to anyone who is well, “essential” and 18 years of age or older.
According to the statement, there will be “controlled access” to the hospital, with visitors required to enter through the main entrance from Fourth Street.
Anyone who has traveled from a high-risk area for the new coronavirus or visited with someone diagnosed with COVID-19 and with cough, fever or difficulty breathing will not be allowed to visit.
Visitors are asked to practice infection prevention by
Sanitizing hands when entering the hospital and when entering or leaving patient rooms.
Coughing or sneezing into an elbow or tissue and then disposing of used tissues in the trash
Sanitizing hands after coughing or sneezing.