Longview Regional Medical Center has relaxed restrictions on visitors as the state continues to reopen amid the new coronavirus pandemic.
In a statement released early Wednesday, medical center officials said an updated policy allowing one adult visitor per patient per day during visiting hours would go into effect immediately. Inpatient visiting hours are 1 to 7 p.m.
The hospital will continue to take precautions, and anyone entering the facility will be screened for a temperature greater than 100 degrees and any signs or symptoms of illness, according to the statement. Visitors also will be asked a series of questions based on Centers for Disease Control & Prevention guidelines.
Patients who are in isolation will continue to not be allowed visitors. However, patients in other areas — outpatient surgery or procedure, inpatient rooms, emergency room, labor and delivery, postpartum, neonatal intensive care and pediatric areas — are subject to the updated one-visitor policy.
Longview Regional and Christus Good Shepherd Medical Center-Longview on March 23 released a joint statement restricting visitors from seeing patients in almost all circumstances and closed all waiting rooms to help prevent the spread of COVID-19.
The guidelines, however, allowed visitors for patients on end-of-life care.
The Longview News-Journal has reached out to Christus Health System officials about any planned changes in visitation guidelines at their facilities.
An executive order on March 22 by Gov. Greg Abbott suspended all elective surgeries and procedures at medical facilities to ensure the state's hospitals had sufficient capacity to treat a possible influx of coronavirus patients. Both hospitals began again offering elective procedures late last month following an new executive order from Gov. Greg Abbott gaving them the green light to do so after he said hospital capacity in the state was more than sufficient to respond to the pandemic.
Christus Health spokesman Will Knous said in late April that all Christus hospitals secured personal protective equipment and excess capacity needed to “care for a full spectrum of medical conditions and patient needs.”