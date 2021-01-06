Longview Regional Medical Center has set a community COVID-19 vaccine clinic for Monday.
The hospital announced Wednesday that it is partnering with the Longview Fire Department, City of Longview, Gregg County Sheriff's Office and the Gregg County Health Department to host a COVID-19 Vaccine Clinic for individuals in the first tier of the state's vaccination program. The first tier includes health care workers, frontline workers, people over 65 and those in long-term care facilities.
The walk-in COVID-19 vaccine clinic is scheduled for 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday at the Longview Fairgrounds Exhibit Hall, 1123 Jaycee Drive. Longview Regional Medical Center has 600 doses of the Moderna vaccine to administer Monday, and the hospital said it will vaccinate during the planned six hours or until all of the doses have been administered.
"We look forward to this opportunity to inoculate and care for our East Texas community, and hope to see residents 65 years and older take this opportunity to protect themselves against COVID-19," said Mike Ellis, interim CEO of Longview Regional Medical Center.
Registration is required and can be done online at https://www.signupgenius.com/go/freecovidvaccine . Those who register must present a valid ID at the vaccination clinic. For example, health care workers and first responders must present a badge or agency identification; individuals 65 or older must present a valid form of ID.
Longview Regional Medical Center will host another vaccine clinic Feb. 8 to administer the second dose of the Moderna vaccine to those who attend Monday's clinic. Individuals must register for the second dose as well. Registration for the second dose also is available online at https://www.signupgenius.com/go/freecovidvaccine .
The complete list of those who qualify can be seen online at https://www.dshs.texas.gov .