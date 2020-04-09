Rachael Jordan was getting in a quick workout Wednesday afternoon while her son, Jaxson, 4, was burning off energy at Lobo Stadium.
While her normal gym and workplace are closed because of the COVID-19 pandemic, an hour at the track in the afternoon is a welcome "break" for both.
"I'm used to working out at the gym, so instead we've been alternating between the stadium and using the trails," said Jordan, who works at a local periodontist office. "I understand the staying at home, but I have a 4-year-old.
"We have to get outside."
Jordan, who said they use Lobo Stadium a few times a week, said that while traffic at the stadium has increased during the past week, she's seen people abiding by social distancing measures put in place while they're exercising.
On Tuesday, Longview Mayor Andy Mack expanded orders for the city that included the closure of playgrounds at city parks and warned that overcrowding may force the city to close the parks as well. Green spaces remain open.
"When they first closed the gyms, there weren't many people out there, but it's picked up over the past week or so," Jordan said. "It hasn't been that busy during the day, and from what I've seen, people are following the guidelines."
That was the response from Longview school officials Wednesday: Follow social distancing guidelines or risk the stadiums being closed.
Longview ISD officials announced early Wednesday that the stadium was closed but reversed that decision, saying the situation will be monitored and a determination made in the coming days.
"There are quite a few people in the community that are using the stadium in the proper way," Longview ISD Trustee Chris Mack said. "There are groups of kids that are playing on the field, which we cannot allow, so we're going to police it for a couple of days.
"If that does not work, then we will have to shut it down."
Signs were installed at the entrances of Lobo Stadium as well as Spring Hill's Panther Stadium prohibiting group activities involving more than 10 people. Mack said that staff on the campus will monitor the situation, but ultimately it will come down to the public abiding by the guidelines.
"Hopefully, they'll read the sign, respect what we're trying to do ... and we won't have to punish the whole community," Mack said. "We'll have to see how it goes.
"We're not going to be real patient and we're not going to give it a long time — a day or two maximum," he said. "This is a chance for the public to use common sense like they're doing elsewhere."
Spring Hill Athletic Director Jonny Louvier said officials are monitoring the activity and will close the stadium, if necessary.
Pine Tree ISD has closed its facilities, Assistant Athletic Director Kerry Lane said. The new Pirate Stadium has never been open to the public, while the old Pirate Stadium on Pine Tree Road has been locked.
"He's been having a blast," Rachael said as Jaxson kicked the ball around the turf. "We would be upset if they closed the stadium or the trails.
"This has been a good break in the day for us, and it's one of those things where a few people are going to ruin it for everyone."