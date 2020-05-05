From staff and wire reports
Longview Mayor Andy Mack reported Monday the city has seen its second COVID-19-related death.
Monday brought news of five more cases of the novel coronavirus for Gregg County, along with a report that two county jailers had tested positive for the disease and that Harrison County had increased its case county by six and Smith County by nine.
Across the 25-county East Texas region, 44 deaths now have been recorded, with 1,390 positive cases of the virus, up by 70 from Sunday.
Gregg County Health Authority Dr. Lewis Browne said the county now has 105 positive cases, 45 recovered and two deaths.
Browne said the most recent death was a 73-year-old man who worked in a nursing home in another county, where he was believed to contract the virus.
Browne said he could not reveal the county where the patient worked, but the man died in his Gregg County home. Browne said he was notified of the death Sunday evening.
Browne also said he believes the patient died of a complication.
“COVID can give you pneumonia and make you short of breath and die; that’s why people are on ventilators,” he said. “I suspect, based on the report, I think he ended up having a cardiac issue or blood clot that may have killed him.”
Mack in a statement asked residents to “all show kindness and compassion in your comments” about the latest fatality.
Mack has been updating coronavirus information for the city on his Facebook page.
“It has been eye opening to me to learn that people who are suffering from the virus oftentimes come here to check the pulse of the city,” he said.
The death of a nursing home resident Friday night was the first coronavirus fatality in Gregg County.
Browne said the nursing home resident, a woman in her 70s, died at a local hospital. She had been hospitalized about a week ago after showing signs that she might have had a stroke, Browne said. Doctors then discovered she had COVID-19.
Browne didn’t disclose the nursing facility where the woman lived.
Texas started its first phase of reopening last week, and Mack said Longview residents have a decision to make.
“I think everyone has to make their decisions on what they’re going to put first, economics or health and safety,” he said. “Economically, some people are saying they have to go back to work, and I understand that. Economically, you have to be able to provide for your family. From a health and safety standpoint, that puts you and your family at higher risk. It’s a double-edged sword.”
Mack said if he did not have to go work as an essential worker, he would not.
“If I had a choice, I wouldn’t go,” he said. “I wish I didn’t have to expose my employees to more people.”
Browne said the increase in cases is not directly related to Texas reopening, because it is too soon to see the effects.
“I just would implore the people to be smart about it and to continue to practice the distancing,” he said. “We unfortunately got to over 100 cases, and it’s slowly rising. It’s not rising at a large rate, but it is still going up. We now have it in the nursing homes, and that was something we were trying to prevent. A lot of the new reports have been related to nursing homes, but they’re still considered community spread.”
Browne said more people are being tested. As of Monday, he said 1,271 total tests had been administered in the county, yielding 1,059 negative results, with 106 results pending.
“We know there’s cases out there we don’t know about, because people aren’t showing signs or symptoms yet, but that’s hard to find,” he said. “If someone doesn’t have a problem, why would you screen them or do a test?”
Mack said he still is concerned about the virus.
“Our numbers have gone up drastically in the last two weeks, and I think that’s going to continue, unfortunately,” he said. “Our number of deaths have now doubled from one to two. I hope it doesn’t continue to double.”
County Judge Bill Stoudt said the virus still is in Gregg County and everyone needs to take precautions against it.
“It’s just what it’s come down to until the vaccine’s done,” he said.
Also in Gregg County, a report dated Sunday to the Texas Commission on Jail Standards showed two Gregg County Jail jailers had tested positive for COVID-19. It also showed that a result for one inmate’s test was pending.
A report dated Monday to the commission showed that two jailers also were quarantined or isolated pending test results.
On Saturday, Gregg County Sheriff Maxey Cerliano had said a second jail inmate tested positive for COVID-19, KLTV reported.
Cerliano did not return calls to answer further questions on the reports Monday.
The jail commission report showed that in Smith County, five inmates had tested positive along with seven jailers. Results were pending for one test on an inmate and five jailers. The report showed 84 inmates were quarantined, isolated or not active.
The report for Harrison County Jail showed one inmate had tested positive, along with two jailers. No tests were pending for Harrison County inmates.
In Harrison County, County Judge Chad Sims on Monday announced six more confirmed COVID-19 cases in his county, bringing the total there to 146.
Statistics from the Marshall-Harrison County Health District show 90 of the cases are women and the other 56 are men.
The bulk of those diagnosed — 81 of the total cases — are age 60 or older, while 37 of the patients are age 40 to 59, and 25 patients are age 20 to 39. Three of the patients are younger than 20.
The county has had 15 recoveries and eight deaths.
“Please be extra mindful of those who are older and may have an underlying health condition,” Sims said in a statement. “This virus seems to be much more difficult on them. Let’s all do our part to protect each other.”
In Panola County, Judge LeeAnn Jones released a statistical breakdown of the 190 cases in her county. She said 86 are at Briarcliff Skilled Nursing Center; 40 are at Panola Nursing and Rehabilitation; 51 are at other places; and 13 are at the Tyson Foods processing plant.
While at least 22 cases have been reported from the Tyson plant, not all are Panola County residents.
Panola County has had seven deaths and 12 recoveries.
In Smith County, 155 cases of coronavirus were confirmed as of Monday afternoon, according to the Northeast Texas Public Health District. The number was an increase of nine from Friday.
Smith County has had 91 recoveries and four deaths and now has 60 active cases.
The Rusk County Office of Emergency Management reported that county added one new positive case of COVID-19, raising its tally up to 38. The county’s recoveries increased by two on Monday, for a total of 17. It has had one death.
In Cass County, Judge Becky Wilbanks reported Monday that her county had recorded two new positive cases of the virus, increasing the total to 18. Wilbanks said 14 of the cases have recovered.
In Angelina County, 24 new cases of the coronavirus were reported Monday. The County’s Emergency Management Facebook page reported the confirmed cases there now total 79, with 19 recoveries. The county has tested 645 people and has one hospitalization.