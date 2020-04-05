The Veterans Affairs clinic in Longview will be closed Monday for cleaning after “confirmed cases” of COVID-19 at the clinic.
Richard Crockett, Overton Brooks VA Medical Director, said Sunday in a statement that the clinic has made efforts to reschedule appointments for the past few weeks, but he said the clinic’s closing was not expected.
The move, Crockett said, was meant to take steps to prevent the risk of infection or spread to veterans it serves or to employees.
Clients who have an appointment for Monday will be notified by clinic staff, he said. Options for telehealth or video consultation are still available.
Patients who need to speak with staff, especially if they have fever, cough, or shortness or breath, should call (318) 990-5000 or (800) 644-8370.
We have a responsibility to protect patients, staff and the community during this spread, and will continue to use all available means to do so,” he said. “This includes transparency and communication of our efforts and current conditions to our staff and the community.”