KILGORE — A Longview woman is using her artistic skills to bring a bit of joy to confined residents at area senior care facilities.
D’ahn McDonald, who is an account manager at Hospice Plus in Longview, said she wanted to do something special for her company’s clients. Assisted living facilities and nursing homes have severely limited visits to their residents and have imposed other restrictions amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
McDonald recently began painting Easter-themed murals at the facilities and completed her third Monday morning at Arabella of Kilgore with the help of friend Jackie Brisset.
“It’s just something fun for the patients, staff and visitors,” said McDonald, who in her spare time does everything from traditional canvas paintings to decorating sneakers with sports team logos.
“We are so thankful for the positivity Hospice Plus has brought to our community with the paintings on windows,” said Jamie Quebebeaux, Arabella of Kilgore executive director. “The residents are doing well with everything going on, but this just makes their day brighter. We are so appreciative of the things everyone has offered to our residents during this time.”