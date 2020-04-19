Longview and Gregg County are exceeding the state — barely — in the percentage of its residents who have responded so far to the 2020 census.
The statewide average for responses is 43.7%, while Longview has reached 46.2% and Gregg County is at 44.6%, according to the most recent federal statistics.
Still, the coronavirus pandemic has impacted local efforts to get every person counted, Longview Community Resources Director Laura Hill said, and that has forced volunteers and officials to count outside the box. A community pep rally that was scheduled last month was canceled because of shelter-in-place orders.
“Our original plans have been disrupted, so we have had to get creative,” said Hill, who is liaison to the city’s Complete Count Committee that was formed last year to ensure a complete count of Longview residents in the 2020 Census.
In the past week, the city’s Media Development Department began running a “Sesame Street”-themed public service announcement about the census on CityView TV.
Also, Longview Public Library Director Jennifer Eldridge has gathered census items such as beach balls and coloring books that were to be given away at the pep rally and divided them up among local school districts to be distributed with students’ lunches.
The U.S. Census Bureau has made operational adjustments in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. Among those adjustments is that it has extended the response deadline, which was to be July 31, to Aug. 14.
However, the bureau’s deadline for sending redistricting counts to the states remain April 1, 2021, according to census.gov .
The 2020 census will help determine how many congressional seats and Electoral College votes each state gets, as well as the distribution of $1.5 trillion in federal spending.
While the Census Bureau has taken the lead to revamp its approach to this year’s count, local committee members have been challenged to continue sending out information through social media, Hill said, and the city has maintained communication with regional Census Bureau representative Evie Henson multiple times each week to stay up to date on new initiatives.
Through grant money, “Jennifer Eldridge is playing a huge role in making sure we make all of our projects happen. So you will be seeing a concentrated push to make sure everyone is reminded how important their participation is,” Hill said.
The projects include extensive marketing and will be presented in English and Spanish, she said.
“Our efforts haven’t ended,” she said. “We’ve detoured them to more creative methods.”