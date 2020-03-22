People are starting to see their work hours cut — or even lose their jobs. Businesses are closing. Grocery store shelves are unreliable. Children are home from school and away from friends, maybe for the rest of the semester.
Behind it all is a virus, something that can’t be seen or touched or felt but that is still driving fear in America. How many people will get sick? What will happen if the medical system is overwhelmed? How many people will die?
Uncertainty is everywhere.
Put a name to feelings those images invoke. If one doesn’t come to mind, try this: anxiety.
“I think what I’m hearing most, and this is from children and adults alike, is this disruption, but also a desire to find a new normal,” said Treva Barham, director of the LeTourneau University Center for Counseling.
The issue, though, is the unknown in this season East Texans find themselves in with the rest of America. Is the “new normal” a short term new normal, Barham said, or is it long term?
“So I do think it’s causing anxiety,” she said, describing the concerns she’s heard from people: How will I pay my bills if I’ve lost my job or my hours are cut, and am I equipped to home school my children?
For Longview resident Peggy Johnson Riggs, her concerns about the new coronavirus and the illness it causes, COVID 19, are not so much about the virus as they are about the other effects on the world. Her husband’s job was suspended Tuesday, she said, and she expects her hours working as a peer specialist helping people deal with mental health issues could be cut if changes are made in how she sees clients.
Riggs said she already deals with anxiety that has been compounded by recent events — the closure of restaurant dining areas and a shortage of basic necessities in stores.
“I’m feeling very anxious and very concerned about our well being over the next couple of months and how we’re going to manage it together,” she said. “Thankfully, we only have the two of us, but I’m still concerned.”
Jeff Sims, an economics teacher at East Texas Charter School in Longview, also said the economy is on the list of things causing him anxiety during this time. Things he’s previously taught as theory or with dated examples from history have been “unfolding before us.” He was talking about them with his students before schools closed.
“After this whole scare is over, we are really going to have to deal with a continuing economic struggle that will be hard to overcome,” he said. “Many of the people who are losing their jobs and will lose their jobs in the coming days and weeks will find it, I think, difficult to replace in an economy that looks very different on the other side.”
That’s not the sole driver of his anxiety, though.
“For me there’s a great deal of stress just in the danger of the disease itself, ” he said, considering the projections for how many people could become ill and in particular how many elderly people could die.
He’s watching event cancellations come across his email for seasonal school events and important activities he and his students had been working toward.
“Just the drastic nature of the changes, of them being so dramatically different than what we’ve ever known or seen in our generation before … the drastic nature of it highlights the reality of the danger,” Sims said. He’s also concerned because there are people who don’t understand the danger of this situation.
Still, he’s hopeful.
“We’re a hardy people,” Sims said.
Sonya Reeder is director counseling at Hope Road Counseling, which was founded by Mobberly Baptist Church in 2018. Ten additional churches have joined to support Hope Road, which is open to the public
She said she encourages people to talk about their anxieties.
“To not talk about something, that makes it bigger,” she said. “To deny something increases anxiety. Denial always creates anxiety. It doesn’t help anxiety.”
She encourages people to “sit in their anxiety instead of trying to chase things to get out of it.” That means a person should not just acknowledge feeling anxious, but look for what’s behind the emotion, what’s driving the fear behind it, to explore the anxiety.
“The unknown surrounds anxiety,” Reeder said. “What is this going to look like three months from now? We have no idea.”
She sees the example of what it means to “sit” in anxiety rather than chasing relief in the Bible.
“We’re a Christian counseling center,” she said, and pointed to one of Jesus’ teachings. “It’s truth that sets you free. I think that’s a great picture of what it’s like to sit in it.”
Her faith is what she turns to in this situation. She can’t forget, she said, that God is sovereign. Anxiety can present in two ways: anxious with little hope, or concerned with hope and calmness.
“I mean, as bad as it looks for us, (God) hasn’t missed a beat,” she said. “His sovereignty can’t be thwarted by a virus or by evil in this world.”
Barham said these circumstances will leave adults and children alike with “big feelings,” but adults must deal with their anxieties while also guiding their children.
“It’s finding space as an adult to ground ourselves and finding ways to process,” she said. “All of that is happening at the same time.”
Those big emotions and stress might lead people to get angry easily or react to more superficial things that are out of their control, Barham said. Children might fight with siblings or have meltdowns.
She encouraged people to remember that those situations aren’t about the surface issues. A parent dealing with a child during these kinds of conflicts could step away for a while, for instance, and return to pursue what’s in the child’s heart, what’s at the root of the situation.
“We need to be more gracious with each other during this time,” Barham said.