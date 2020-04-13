Louis Morgan Drugs No. 4 is donating 1,000 face masks to Gregg County for first responders and other employees.
Longview pharmacist Shawn Sams offered the donation of 1,000 masks on April 3 and said he could get the county access to about 2,000 masks, according to an email to the county's Purchasing Department.
Gregg County Health Department needs the masks to replenish the supply it provides to health care workers, law enforcement personnel and others, County Judge Bill Stoudt said.
Commissioners approved the donation during the regular Gregg County Commissioners Court meeting Monday. Stoudt also announced word from the Secretary of State's Office that Gov. Greg Abbott continued indefinitely his executive order limiting social distancing and nonessential business activity amid the coronavirus pandemic.