Map shows highest concentration of COVID-19 in region NET Health covers

A map posted by the Northeast Texas Public Health District shows where the highest concentration of confirmed COVID-19 cases are in the seven counties it serves.
The map shows cases by ZIP code with data current as of Saturday. One ZIP code primarily in Gregg County, 75606, and two in Smith, 75701 and 75703, have between 11 and 25 confirmed cases on the map. That is the highest category. 75605 also reaches into Harrison County, where officials yesterday announced a second coronavirus-related death and that confirmed cases had nearly doubled from 16 to 31.
In Gregg County, 75604 and 75602 are the next-highest concentration with between six and 10 confirmed cases. One of those, 75602, is largely in Harrison County. In Smith, ZIP codes 75709, 75702 and 75707 also have between six and 10 cases on the map.
No other counties have a ZIP code in either of the two highest-concentration categories. NET Health also serves the counties of Anderson, Henderson, Rains, Van Zandt and Wood.