Marshall commissioners have voted to postpone the city’s May election until Nov. 3.
The move affects a special election for the District 2 commissioner spot and the District 6 and 7 commissioner posts as well as a special election for the 16 proposed amendments to the city charter. A special election reauthorizing the local sales and use tax for maintenance and repair of municipal streets also will be moved.
Gov. Greg Abbott authorized postponing May elections to mitigate the spread of COVID-19, and the Texas Secretary of State’s Office sent an email to local officials this past week that said cities and school boards that hadn’t pushed their elections to November “must take action to do so immediately” or risk facing a challenge in court.