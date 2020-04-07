Additional restrictions on Longview businesses, closure of park playgrounds and a voluntary overnight curfew will take effect citywide tonight under new orders announced Tuesday afternoon.
Longview Mayor Andy Mack had warned tougher measures were coming if residents failed to be more disciplined in social distancing, which is the key tool in slowing the spread of COVID-19.
“For us to be effective in the next crucial weeks to flatten the curve and protect our most vulnerable residents, we must take more aggressive strides locally,” he said in announcing the restrictions Tuesday.
The moves came as Gregg County’s total of cases increased by another six to 34, a daily increase of 17%. The orders take effect at 11:59 p.m. today and continue until 11:59 p.m. April 30.
For essential businesses allowed to operate under the statewide shelter-in-place order from Gov. Greg Abbott, Mack’s orders add new restrictions to keep large groups from gathering.
First, businesses are required to restrict occupancy within stores to five people per 1,000 square feet, up to a maximum of 450 people. As a point of reference, supermarkets typically range from about 25,000 to 60,000 square feet. A Walmart Supercenter is about 179,000 square feet.
They also must put in place limits for purchases of high-demand items and establish special hours for vulnerable populations, both steps many Longview retailers already have taken.
Finally, businesses are required to have an assigned safety monitor tasked with ensuring social distancing and best-hygiene practices are in place and followed.
The order also says households should limit the number of people going to retail stores.
The voluntary curfew will be in place from 10 p.m. until 5 a.m. daily, and residents are “strongly encouraged” to wear non-medical grade masks or cloth face coverings when outside their homes.
All municipal playgrounds will be closed, but green space at parks remain open. However, the city said Mack has warned that overcrowding of parks may cause them to close as well in the future.
Anyone who violates the orders faces a fine of up to $1,000 and up to 180 days in jail.
Enforcement will be handled on a case-by-case basis, under the same model that’s been followed since a local disaster declaration and countywide orders were enacted, city spokesman Shawn Hara said. Police will investigate reports of violations based on priority.
‘A wise decision’
Longview Chamber of Commerce President Kelly Hall lauded the city’s steps to prevent spread of COVID-19.
“I think it’s a wise decision,” she said, adding that keeping the county’s case count low must be the priority. “I have to believe our mayor is getting some really good advice from our experts and it’s working.”
While the pandemic is painful for business, she said area business leaders’ priority is taking care of their people.
On Tuesday morning, the chamber provided an online webinar for its members in which Christus Good Shepherd Health System Chief Medical Officer Dr. Mark Anderson provided what Hall called “an eloquent job of explaining why the shelter-at-home order is so important.” He also walked participants through the risk factors of COVID-19 and how contagion is spread.
The webinar is available online at https://register.gotowebinar.com/recording/6554022093491229196 .
According to city ordinances, scientific evidence shows that slowing virus transmission is essential at this stage of the pandemic to protect the most vulnerable and prevent the health care system from being overwhelmed.
“One proven way to slow the transmission of the COVID-19 virus is to limit interactions among people to the greatest extent practicable” to help preserve critical and limited healthcare supply in the city.
Case counts
Gregg County Health Administrator A.J. Harris said a total of 452 tests had been administered as of Tuesday. Of those, 304 returned negative results, 114 were pending, and 34 were positive.
In Upshur County, Judge Todd Tefteller said Tuesday evening that one more positive case was confirmed, bringing the county’s total to six.
The total in Nacogdoches County continued to increase, too. Officials there said three more cases were added, making its total 21.
And Bowie County added five more cases, making its total 32.
In Smith County, the number of cases continued to rise Tuesday, increasing by four to 79. County Judge Nathaniel Moran extended his county’s stay-at-home order until April 30.
It began March 27 and was set to expire on April 10 prior to the extension. The extension, like Mack’s Tuesday order, coincides with the timing of Abbott’s statewide order, which also is set to end April 30.
Smith County officials also said they were working with city of Tyler officials to reach an agreement to use a fire station to house detention officers, a step to keep their families isolated from the possibility of contracting the virus.
Across the border in Louisiana, case counts continued to steadily increase in the Shreveport area.
In Caddo Parish, according to the daily report from the Louisiana Department of Health, the number of confirmed cases rose to 756 from 711 on Monday. The number of virus-related deaths in the parish increased to 26 on Tuesday from 21 a day earlier.
In Bossier Parish, confirmed cases increased to 146 on Tuesday from 139 a day earlier. The death toll there increased to four people from three on Monday.
Statewide in Louisiana, more than 16,000 people are confirmed to be infected with the coronavirus, about 12% of whom are hospitalized. The death toll climbed Tuesday to 582 people, with 70 new deaths attributed to COVID-19 in the largest single-day increase.