Longview Mayor Andy Mack said the city has seen it’s second COVID-19-related death Monday.
Mack said in a statement that he did not have details about this person, and asked residents to “all show kindness and compassion in your comments.”
Mack has been updating coronavirus information for the city on his Facebook page.
"It has been eye opening to me to learn that people who are suffering from the virus oftentimes come here to check the pulse of the city," he said.
The death of a nursing home resident Friday night was the first coronavirus fatality in Gregg County.
Dr. Lewis Browne, the county’s health authority, said the nursing home resident, a woman who was in her 70s, died at a local hospital. She had been hospitalized about a week ago after showing signs that she might have had a stroke, Browne said. Doctors then discovered she had COVID-19.
Browne didn’t disclose the nursing facility where the woman lived.