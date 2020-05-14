Longview Mayor Andy Mack said in a statement this evening that the city has recorded 28 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the total to 139. The mayor said it was the biggest single-day increase in the city since March.
Today's case increases and totals for Gregg County were not yet available.
"Unfortunately our numbers grew exponentially today," Mack said. "We have 28 new confirmed positives and no new recoveries. This is the largest number of cases in one day that we have had since early March. ... Obviously with more testing come more cases, but regardless, these people are ill and have been likely spending time out and about asymptomatic for a time — potentially spreading this virus. ...
"Every night for 2+ months my social media team has been pleading with you all to shelter in place and social distance," Mack said. "Night after night we are here answering your questions and trying our best to express the importance of respecting this virus all while trying to be respectful of your liberties and free will. We just don't know how many more confirmed positives it is going to take before people realize it could be them or their loved ones."
This story will be updated.