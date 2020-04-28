From Staff and Wire Reports
The number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 topped 1,000 across 25 Northeast Texas counties Monday as state health officials said the tally at a meatpacking plant in Shelby County reached 56 and the toll in area nursing homes continued to grow.
Gregg County added two cases to bring its total to 74. Both were within the city of Longview, Mayor Andy Mack said.
The increases came as officials of area counties warned residents to expect case counts to jump as results from mobile testing are made public, suggesting infection could be more widespread than previous testing has shown.
“If that happens, it would not indicate a sudden increase in the transmission of the virus,” the Rusk County Office of Emergency Management said in a statement Monday. “Instead, regardless of the number of positives, it will provide a more accurate idea of how many cases are truly in the area.”
Rusk County was one of several area counties that saw prescreened residents line up at mobile testing sites over the weekend. Another was Marion County, where County Judge Leward J. LaFleur said Monday: “I fully expect our numbers to rise, and I hope and pray they don’t.”
Mobile testing will continue today in Mount Pleasant and Wednesday in Pittsburg.
Meatpacking plants
While new cases are emerging in patients from all walks of life, a major outbreak came into clearer focus at a Tyson Foods meatpacking plant in Center, in Shelby County.
A team from the State Department of Health Services last week began investigating protection measures at the plant, which has been closed since April 18.
A spokeswoman for the state health department said 56 cases of COVID-19 so far have been tied to the plant. Thirty-three of those are residents of Shelby County; another dozen are Louisiana residents. There have been three fatalities associated with the outbreak, all Texas residents.
Cases also have been found at a Tyson plant in Carthage, where three new cases reported Monday pushed the plant’s total to five.
In Nacogdoches County, a Pilgrim’s plant that employs 1,500 remained operational, officials said. Safety measures including installation of plexiglass dividers, face masks, staggered shifts, increased spacing during shifts and breaks and monitoring workers’ temperature have been put in place at all Pilgrim’s plants, a spokeswoman said, including in Mount Pleasant.
Nursing homes
Nursing homes in at least two area counties also are becoming hot spots for cases of the disease locally, Monday’s numbers showed.
In Panola County, information released by a pair of nursing homes in Carthage showed 41 active cases. Most have been identified at Briarcliff Skilled Nursing Facility, with smaller numbers at Panola Nursing & Rehabilitation.
Briarcliff said Monday morning it had 23 residents and nine employees with active cases. Five of its residents and one employee have died with COVID-19, and at least three employee cases were listed as resolved, for a total of at least 41 cases so far at the facility.
It has tested 74 residents and 71 employees, with nine residents and six employees testing negative. It listed 37 resident and 52 employee tests as pending.
Panola Nursing said Monday it had nine residents with active cases. It had tested 54 residents and 46 employees, with results pending for three residents and 45 employees. It said eight residents have tested negative.
In Lamar County, the Paris-Lamar County Health District said mobile testing Saturday showed 47 cases associated with the Paris Healthcare Nursing Home. Health district epidemiologist Mark Lueke said positive cases include 14 staff members and 33 of the facility’s 38 residents, or 87% of the total residency.
The health district said all positive patients had been notified and quarantined, and that 58 other potential cases were being monitored.
“It is imperative at this time that everyone continue to maintain social distancing and the Health District strongly recommends wearing masks in public places,” it said in a statement.
By county
The nursing homes account for less than half the total cases in Panola County, according to numbers released Monday by County Judge LeeAnn Jones showing 101 confirmed cases.
Two cases added there Monday were a 37-year-old woman and an 84-year-old woman, she said. The county has recorded six deaths and seven recoveries.
In Gregg County, the number of recoveries increased to 42 by Monday evening as the total of confirmed cases increased by two, said Gregg County Health Administrator A.J. Harris. That left 30 active cases in the county.
Of 1,017 total tests in the county, 851 have returned negative, and 92 were pending.
Gregg County Judge Bill Stoudt called the increase in recoveries “a positive sign.” He said he was pleased Longview’s medical centers are “getting on with business” after Gov. Greg Abbott lifted restrictions on elective surgeries, and that both maintain ample bed space for COVID-19 patients if needed.
In Harrison County, County Judge Chad Sims said four new cases brought the cumulative total to 83 cases, seven deaths and six recoveries.
“Removing the deaths and recoveries, we have 70 active cases,” he said.
In Rusk County, the case count held at 34, emergency management officials said, while the number of recoveries increased by two, to nine. The county has seen one death.
Mobile testing
Titus County Judge Brian Lee said mobile testing would be conducted from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. today at the Mount Pleasant Civic Center, 1800 N. Jefferson Ave.
As with testing in other area counties over the weekend, registration and prescreening for multiple symptoms of COVID-19 is required. Symptoms include shortness of breath, fever, chills, body aches, vomiting, sore throat and loss of taste/smell.
On Wednesday, mobile testing will be moving to Pittsburg, the Camp County Office of Emergency Management said.
It will be from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Pittsburg ISD Annex Building, 307 Elm St.
For screening and registration at either site, go to txcovidtest.org or call (512) 883-2400.