Twin sisters Bianca and Berenice Juarez, 16, do not always know where their next meals are coming from. Bianca said their mother typically works at a hotel, but because of the spread of the new coronavirus is not getting many hours.
But as Pine Tree High School juniors, the girls do know they can count on a bus to pull into their neighborhood with two meals for them every day.
Pine Tree ISD delivered 13,280 meals between March 18 and Friday, district Director of Safety, Security and Transportation Jack Irvin said.
Other local school districts also are providing meals for students during the closure. Many districts have various pickup spots around the community or at campuses.
The Juarez sisters are two of thousands of students fed daily during the school closures that have been instituted to prevent the spread of the new coronavirus.
“I think it’s a really great help from the school; I didn’t expect this,” Bianca said. “It’s been really great because sometimes we can’t find something to eat because rations are so low right now.”
Berenice said their father installs carpet, but work is slow right now.
“We just go by day and try to figure it out,” she said.
Irvin said his transportation staff works with the food services department to deliver meals at bus stops in the district. Each day, the students get a hot lunch and breakfast for the next day.
Director of School Nutrition Michelle Mitchell said the students get a hot lunch, milk, chips, cereal for breakfast, fruit and some type of “surprise” treat like cookies or fruit snacks.
They also equip the buses with nonperishable foods such as cans of ravioli for some younger children who might not like the hot lunch, she said.
“It wears us out at the end of the day, but we know when we go home that we’ve fed so many kids and made a day in their lives and the parents’ lives, because it’s so hard,” Mitchell said. “Groceries are a little tough to get right now because everybody is stocking up, so this gives them some snacks and a good breakfast and lunch.”
Some days if a bus was at a stop and was not able to provide for as many children as showed up, Mitchell’s staff prepared more to be delivered to the stop later.
“We’re miracle workers; we’ll make it happen,” she said. “We’ll find something for them to eat no matter what.”
When Teri Hall makes her stops on Bus 154, she said she notices how grateful and thankful the children and their parents are.
“We started handing out two milks in the meals, and they were like, ‘Oh, wow, we get two milks,’ and they just get so excited over the little things that we take for granted that we can actually afford to do on our own,” she said. “It’s just heartwarming. We had a little girl give us a card yesterday she made us, and it just brought tears to my eyes.”
Pine Tree Middle School student Nallely Angeles, 12, is from one of the families Hall serves on her route.
Nallely said seven people live in her house: two sisters, two brothers, her parents and her.
“It helps us because we don’t have that much food; we do have food but not a lot,” Nallely said. “So we’ve been coming and saving some food.”
Gen Ray also drives a bus for Pine Tree, but she helps Hall on the food route with families who speak Spanish.
“They’re so grateful, they’re so grateful to get food,” she said. “That’s the most rewarding, to see the little ones saying, ‘Hey, thank you,’ or the parents saying, ‘God bless you.’”