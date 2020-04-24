COVID-19 testing capacity increased Friday in one of the region's hardest-hit counties as state and Texas Army National Guard officials staffed a drive-thru site in Carthage.
Panola County recorded 10 more coronavirus cases Friday, bringing its total to 85, according to County Judge LeeAnn Jones. More than half of those cases are connected to senior living facilities.
The mobile testing was set up Friday in the parking lot of First Baptist Church in Carthage, with guardsmen and medical staff using nasal swabs on people between the church's activity center and sanctuary.
More than 1,200 personnel spread across 25 teams with the Texas Army National Guard have been deployed across the state to provide COVID-19 testing. Each team has the capacity to test 150 people at each testing site.
The number of tests performed Friday in Carthage was not available.
Other mobile testing sites will be open today in Marshall and Henderson and Sunday in Jefferson and Linden. Testing will be available by appointment only, and preregistration is required by calling (512) 883-2400 or visiting txcovidtest.org .
The testing is available for anyone who is showing symptoms of an active infection. Those include fever and/or chills; cough (dry or productive); fatigue, body aches/muscle or joint pain; shortness of breath; sore throat; headaches; nausea/vomiting/diarrhea; nasal congestion; and loss of taste and/or smell.
Sites will be set up at these locations:
Marshall: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. today at Marshall Convention Center, 2501 East End Blvd. S.;
Henderson: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. today at First Baptist Church, 207 W. Main St.;
Jefferson: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday at Kellyville Community Center, 130 Park Road;
Linden: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday at Linden Economic Development Corp., 201 N. Main St.