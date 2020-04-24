Mobile COVID-19 testing site opens in Carthage

Members of the Texas National Guard on Friday morning manage the entrance to a mobile COVID-19 testing site set up for the day at First Baptist Church in Carthage. (Meredith Shamburger/The Panola Watchman photo) 

 Meredith Shamburger/The Panola Watchman

9:30 a.m. Friday

Mobile COVID-19 testing site opens in Carthage; sites planned tomorrow in Marshall, Henderson

A mobile testing site for the new coronavirus opened this morning at First Baptist Church in Carthage, 256 S. Market St. 

The site is scheduled to be open until 5 p.m. Testing is available by appointment only, and preregistration is required by calling (512) 883-2400 or by visiting txcovidtest.org

The testing is available for anyone who is showing symptoms of an active infection. Those include:

  • fever and/or chills
  • cough (dry or productive)
  • fatigue, body aches/muscle or joint pain
  • shortness of breath
  • sore throat
  • headaches
  • nausea/vomiting/diarrhea
  • nasal congestion
  • and loss of taste and/or smell

Tomorrow in Marshall, testing will be from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Marshall Convention Center, 2501 East End Blvd. S.

Tomorrow in Henderson, testing will be from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at First Baptist Church, 207 W. Main St.