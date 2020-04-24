9:30 a.m. Friday
Mobile COVID-19 testing site opens in Carthage; sites planned tomorrow in Marshall, Henderson
A mobile testing site for the new coronavirus opened this morning at First Baptist Church in Carthage, 256 S. Market St.
The site is scheduled to be open until 5 p.m. Testing is available by appointment only, and preregistration is required by calling (512) 883-2400 or by visiting txcovidtest.org.
The testing is available for anyone who is showing symptoms of an active infection. Those include:
- fever and/or chills
- cough (dry or productive)
- fatigue, body aches/muscle or joint pain
- shortness of breath
- sore throat
- headaches
- nausea/vomiting/diarrhea
- nasal congestion
- and loss of taste and/or smell
Tomorrow in Marshall, testing will be from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Marshall Convention Center, 2501 East End Blvd. S.
Tomorrow in Henderson, testing will be from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at First Baptist Church, 207 W. Main St.