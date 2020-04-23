Mobile COVID-19 testing sites planned in Carthage, Henderson, Marshall

9:54 a.m. Thursday
Mobile testing site planned Saturday in Marshall
A mobile COVID-19 testing site planned Saturday in Marshall is the latest of several announced today in East Texas.
Testing will be available 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday at Marshall Convention Center, 2501 East End Blvd. South for those who have the following symptoms:
- Fever and/or chills
- Cough (dry or productive)
- Fatigue
- Body aches/muscle or joint pain
- Shortness of breath
- Sore throat
- Headaches
- Nausea/vomiting/diarrhea
- Nasal congestion
- Loss of taste and/or smell
Testing is free, but residents must call in advance to be screened over the phone. Call (512) 883-2400 to be considered for testing.
“Once you have been tested over the phone, you will be given an appointment schedule for the test,” Marshall-Harrison County Health District officials said.
Harrison County has recently seen an uptick of new confirmed cases of COVID-19, and County Judge Chad Sims on Wednesday announced two more coronavirus deaths in the county.
The county's tally stands at 60 confirmed cases and six deaths.
Mobile testing sites were also announced for Friday in Carthage and Saturday in Henderson.
9:47 a.m. Thursday
Mobile testing site planned Saturday in Rusk County
A mobile COVID-19 testing site is planned Saturday in Henderson.
The Rusk County Office of Emergency Management announced Thursday the site will be available 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday at First Baptist Church, 207 W. Main St.
Anyone wishing to be tested must register in advance by calling (512) 883-2400 or by going to txcovidtest.org.
Only those who have the following symptoms will be considered for screening:
9:31 a.m. Thursday
More COVID-19 cases at Panola County nursing facilities
The total confirmed cases in Panola County now stands at 73 after another round of positive results was reported to County Judge LeeAnn Jones late Wednesday, and a mobile testing site is planned Friday at First Baptist Church in Carthage.
Jones said Thursday that of the new cases reported by the state, two had been already known. Jones said two of the new cases were at Briarcliff Skilled Nursing Rehabilitation and two were at Panola Nursing and Rehabilitation. The two facilities had already been hit hard by COVID-19.
Jones said the rest of the cases came from the wider community.
As of Thursday morning, Briarcliff was reporting on its website that it had 21 active resident cases and 11 active employee cases. It was also reporting four resident deaths and one resolved case for an employee.
Thirty-seven residents and 19 employees have been tested, with nine residents and five employees testing negative. Pending tests included three residents and two employees.
Panola Nursing, as of Thursday morning, was reporting on its website that it had three active resident cases.
It was also reporting that 21 residents and one employee had been tested, with seven residents testing negative. The facility listed pending cases for 10 residents and one employee.
Panola's tallies now stand at 64 active cases, 5 deaths, 4 recoveries and 12 pending tests, Jones said.
9:31 a.m. Thursday
Mobile testing site tomorrow in Carthage
A mobile COVID-19 testing site is planned Friday at First Baptist Church in Carthage, Jones' office announced Thursday.
Screenings will take place from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the church, located at 256 S. Market St. in Carthage.
The site will be screening people if they have:
Tests are conducted by appointment only. To register, visit txcovidtest.org or call (512) 883-2400.