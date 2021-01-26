More appointments are being made available for COVID-19 vaccinations on Feb. 5 in Longview after an announcement Monday about a vaccine hub saw all available times taken.
Officials with Christus Good Shepherd Health System on Monday announced the facility had been named a vaccine hub to administer thousands of vaccines during the next four weekends beginning on Saturday. Christus Good Shepherd is partnering with the city of Longview and Gregg County in the effort.
Nearly 14,000 people scheduled vaccine appointments in the first day registrations were available for the hub, according to the city of Longview. More than 30,000 people each hour visited the website.
Due to high demand, all current available appointments have been filled through the first four weekends; however, appointments will be added for Feb. 5.
People who wish to register for a vaccine should visit vaccinate.christushealth.org or by calling (877) 335-5746.
Vaccines will be administered at the Longview Fairgrounds.