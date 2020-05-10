As new cases of COVID-19 were reported Saturday in Gregg and Harrison counties, another round of federal funding is arriving to help boost virus testing in the Longview area.
In Gregg County, Health Administrator A.J. Harris said an additional three cases brought the county’s total to 128 positive coronavirus cases.
He said the county has administered 1,446 total tests as of Saturday, with 1,205 negative results and 113 pending results. The county has had 48 recoveries and two deaths.
Four new cases were recorded Saturday in Harrison County, bringing the total there to 188. Information about total tests, negative results and pending results was unavailable.
Statewide, 1,251 more cases of the coronavirus were reported Saturday, an increase of about 3% over the previous day, bringing the total number of known cases to 37,860. No new counties reported cases Saturday; more than 85% of the state’s 254 counties have reported at least one case.
Harris County has reported the most cases, 7,594, followed by Dallas County, which has reported 5,369 cases.
The state has reported 45 additional deaths, bringing the statewide total to 1,049 — an increase of about 4% from Friday. Harris County reported six additional deaths, bringing its total to 160 deaths, more than any other county.
As of Saturday, 1,735 patients with COVID-19 are known to be hospitalized in Texas. That’s an increase of one patient from Friday. At least 489,294 tests have been administered.
And several East Texas health centers have been awarded a total of $2.74 million in another round of federal grants to help expand the range of coronavirus testing and testing-related activities, the Department of Health and Human Services said in a statement.
Among the recipients, Longview Wellness Pointe received $411,904; Special Health Resources for Texas in Longview got $492,499; East Texas Border Health Clinic in Marshall received $739,879; and Tyler Family Circle of Care was awarded $455,044.
This past month, Wellness Pointe and Special Health Resources were among seven East Texas health centers that shared $6.4 million in federal funds.
In that first round of funding, Wellness Pointe received $1.08 million, while Special Health Resources was awarded $868,055.