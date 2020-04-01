The spread of COVID-19 across Northeast Texas continued Tuesday with a new confirmed case in Gregg County, five more in area hot spot Smith County and more municipalities ordering residents to stay home to slow the pandemic.
Panola, Wood and Anderson counties all announced their first cases and the city of Gilmer issued a local disaster declaration.
By Tuesday evening, the total of reported cases in Northeast Texas was at least 83, up nearly 19% from 69 a day earlier.
In Titus County, one of the few area counties still without a case, County Judge Brian Lee said residents must understand COVID-19 is around them, just hasn’t been confirmed.
“Remember, 85% of us can still be carriers and not even realize that we’ve got this,” he said in an afternoon video report. “We’ve got to bear down hard, distance ourselves from others, wash our hands, stay at home. Don’t get out unless you need essential services.”
Keeping residents at home was the goal of Harrison County Judge Chad Sims and Marshall Mayor Terri Brown, who announced two new cases and issued a mandatory shelter-in-place order for all residents. It was effective at 11:59 p.m. Tuesday.
In response to her county’s first case, Panola County Judge LeeAnn Jones issued a shelter-in-place order for all residents. Tuesday evening, she announced a second case had been confirmed in the county.
Her order was set to take effect at midnight today and continue until 11:59 p.m. April 14, unless extended or terminated.
Both orders require residents to stay at home except for certain essential activities, although similar orders in other municipalities have prompted questions about which activities and businesses are truly essential and covered by those orders.
In Gregg County, Longview Mayor Andy Mack announced one new case had been confirmed, but offered no details about its origin or the location of the patient. It pushed the county’s total to six cases.
As of Tuesday, according to the city of Longview 262 Gregg County residents had been tested for COVID-19. Of those, 122 were negative, six were positive and 134 results were pending.
Longview, Kilgore and the entire county remain under a mandatory shelter-at-home order issued a week ago.
The Rusk County Office of Emergency Management said Tuesday its fourth confirmed case of COVID-19 was in the Kilgore area and did not appear to be related to travel.
Smith County, the area’s hot spot, saw its total of confirmed cases jump to more than three dozen with five new confirmed cases. It remains under a stay-at-home order that began late Friday.
Across the border in Louisiana, the number of confirmed cases continued to increase Tuesday in the Shreveport area. In Caddo Parish, the total of cases increased by 20 from Monday’s report, to 242. Two more virus-related deaths there pushed the total to nine.
In Bossier Parish, six new cases made the total 63. The parish also reported its first COVID-19 death.
A patient who is Wood County’s first confirmed case of COVID-19 is hospitalized and caught the virus due to community spread, officials said Tuesday.
“We were advised today that an individual has tested positive for COVID-19 in our county, apparently due to community spread,” Wood County Judge Lucy Hebron said.
Community spread means the virus is being spread among members of a community, and there is more than one possible source.
“It is critical that all citizens follow the social distancing requirements, CDC guidelines and the presidential and gubernatorial orders — now more than ever,” Hebron said.
In Gilmer, the local disaster declaration was issued in response to a confirmed case of COVID-19 within its city limits.
Its wording falls in line with disaster declarations issued, and in many cases extended, by a growing number of municipalities as coronavirus spreads across Northeast Texas.
The disaster declaration and public health emergency says it is in response to a case within Gilmer confirmed Sunday, and one confirmed in Upshur County on March 20.
During a live-streamed meeting Tuesday of the Upshur County Commissioners Court met, County Judge Todd Tefteller said the first patient has an address in the northern part of the county. The second case is a young person within the city limits.
“I can only hope that everybody takes the spread of this God-forsaken disease seriously,” Tefteller said Monday.
He has issued four directives in response to the virus. They created a COVID-19 response committee for the county, restricted who can enter public buildings and offices in the county, limited hours of county office and closed all game rooms in the county.
Upshur County has not issued a shelter-at-home order.
“I’m hoping we don’t have to take that step,” he said. “But it is in the cards.”
In Titus County, Lee also offered an update on a case that was announced Monday evening by Priefert Manufacturing Co. Inc. in Mount Pleasant.
“We do have a new confirmed case in our neighboring Camp County,” he said. “More than likely this is the Priefert employee we got confirmation yesterday had tested positive.”
In a news release a day earlier, Priefert said the employee was tested late last Friday. Upon receiving notification of the test, Priefert said its Health & Safety team went into action in compliance with CDC guidelines. “The work group of the affected employee was notified and instructed to self-quarantine,” it said.
All employees were notified Monday afternoon. According to information from the Mount Pleasant-Titus County Chamber of Commerce, Priefert employs 485 people.
“Thank you to this employee, their healthcare provider and Priefert for quick, decisive action,” Lee said. “Please pray for all concerned.”