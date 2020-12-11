As the need for assistance continues, volunteers Friday morning handed out 1,152 boxes of food during another East Texas Food Bank distribution at the Longview Fairgrounds.
Lauren Barnes, the food bank’s spokeswoman, said the food boxes equate to handing out 28,800 meals in the community.
The food bank has been offering the free drive-thru food distribution events every other week at the Longview Fairgrounds, and Barnes said the organization has seen a continued need for food assistance as the coronavirus pandemic shows no signs of slowing.
According to Barnes, 21% of Gregg County residents, or more than 25,000 people, are facing hunger. She said that amounts to about one in five people, including one in three children.
The East Texas Food Bank has four more food distributions scheduled at the Longview Fairgrounds. They are set for 8 to 10 a.m. on Jan. 8, Feb. 12, March 12 and April 9.