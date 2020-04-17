Most Longview-area government and economic leaders had a positive reaction Friday to Gov. Greg Abbott’s new guidelines for reopening retail businesses.
Abbott issued a series of guidelines in two executive orders marking the first steps to reopen Texas business after a shutdown because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The guidelines include letting retailers sell items for curbside pickup, resuming elective surgeries and reopening state parks starting next week.
Customers may purchase items from a retail location for pickup, delivery by mail or delivery to the customer’s doorstep but may not enter the premises, according to the Department of State Health Services.
Local and other state regulations to help prevent the spread of the new coronavirus still apply, according to the city of Longview. These include the closure of Longview municipal playgrounds, encouragement for residents to wear a nonmedical-grade mask or cloth face covering, maintaining a voluntary curfew and prohibitions against social gathering.
Additionally, retail stores still are required to maintain a safety officer and abide by social distancing rules and practices.
City offices remain closed to the public except by appointment.
"I think (Gov. Abbott) is making plans to try to get the economy open again," Longview Mayor Andy Mack said, "but it doesn’t change a whole lot of what we’re doing currently."
Mack said he thinks people should only conduct essential business and operations.
"If you get the virus, you're going to wish you didn't," Mack said.
"I would much rather play it safe than to be sorry," he said. "There’s no advantage to trying to rush this."
Longview Chamber of Commerce President/CEO Kelly Hall applauded the governor's announcement but also said Abbott made it very clear that decisions will be made slowly and based on sound data to ensure health standards are in place to slowly bring back interactions.
"He wants Texans to continue with safe distancing practices," she said.
Retailers are an important part of the Texas economy, Hall said, adding that she was “very impressed with the governor’s approach."
“He has harnessed experts to surround him and the administration to collect factual data while monitoring newly reported COVID cases with those who are in recovery. By formalizing two teams, medical and business, he believes we can prudently navigate and develop plans for reopening Texas,” Hall said.
Gregg County Judge Bill Stoudt said he was optimistic that within the next month or so, "we might be back to business," but agreed that it should be handled slowly and methodically.
According to the Associated Press, Abbott said future decisions on reopening more of Texas would be guided by testing, and though he assured Texans that testing would “go up quite a bit” in late April or early May, he did not provide a number.
At least 428 people have died in Texas, with more than one-third of those deaths having been reported since Monday, according to state health figures. At least 17,300 people in Texas have tested positive for the virus, which causes mild or moderate symptoms for most people, but for some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness or death.
"As he’s outlined, it’s time to formulate a plan to open up these businesses to get people back to work," Stoudt said, "and if this testing platform they talked about becomes a reality, that will really start to open things up."
With another case reported Friday, Gregg County has 51 positive cases of the new coronavirus. Stoudt said local officials are continuing to monitor the situation as closely as it has for over a month "just because it's still here. ... As long as our count grows, we most definitely have to be vigilant. The hope is to go days and weeks without cases."
Gregg County Pct. 2 Commissioner Darryl Primo was more critical of the announcement. He said he was glad to hear the governor say during his news conference that he has formed a task force, which Abbott called a "strike force," to give him recommendations but as for increasing testing in the state, Abbott "didn't offer any plan to do so."
"The experts all say that could be 2021 or possibly the year 2022" before a vaccine is available, Primo said. "We cannot sit and just wait on a vaccine to be developed and brought to market for this reason. There will never be enough money to keep our way of life if we’re waiting on shelter in place and businesses to close to get out of this."
Longview Economic Development Corp. President/CEO Wayne Mansfield said he was excited to hear the Abbott’s plan for reopening activities that have been shuttered during the pandemic. Mansfield said he doesn’t think it is too soon to reopen retail, especially with the phased approach that the governor outlined Friday.
“The plan seems to be well thought out and is considerate of the public health and safety, and at the same time, beginning the process of return to normal,” Mansfield said. “It allows businesses to begin operations again and also provides for continuation of public safety.”
Because of the innovativeness of retailers around the state and locally in Longview who have demonstrated that they can protect employees and customers with retail-to-go strategies, Hall said all stores can now adopt those principles and reopen Friday.
“Brandon and Lacy Barron began their FB watch parties discussing products that are available and how they can help solve our buying problems for birthdays, graduations, anniversaries, etc. They have also launched a new website which allows a much easier shop online experience while buying local,” Hall said.
She also cited Hardin Ace Hardware in Longview.
“Randy and Beth James have set up an outside point of sale so customers never need leave their vehicle," Hall said. "To help retailers with social distancing, ABC Auto created a shield that they can be easily installed to provide assurance to both employees and customers (that) their health and safety are top of mind.”
Reopening the health care community to provide essential services is a sensible first step, Hall said, and that decision was made after ensuring there is adequate hospital capacity and personal protective equipment supplies.
Another example of the governor’s concern is by keeping schools closed for the remainder of the spring semester, she said.
“He went on to state, on April 27, he will be sharing additional ways in which Texas may be able to continue opening. This recommendation will come after spending another 10 days preparing a phased-in strategy to open doors in a safe way, while focusing on containing the risk of a spike in COVID cases,” Hall said.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.