From staff reports
A married couple who pastor a new church in Kilgore has scheduled a food distribution Saturday to help people who have suffered losses from the COVID-19 pandemic and oil industry slump.
However, All Tribes Worship Center at 6817 Texas 42 N. said in its flyer that recipients of the food boxes do not have to prequalify or sign any forms. The food distribution will start at 11 a.m. Saturday at Driller Park at 2100 Commerce St. and continue until supplies last.
“We saw a need for it when the economy tanked a couple of months ago (because of COVID-19), and the oil industry was tremendously hit,” said Wade McKinney, co-pastor with wife, Becky. The McKinneys founded All Tribes on March 1, and their interdenominational church has a congregation of 50 or more people.
McKinney said two truckloads will each bring 1,344 boxes of produce from Freestone and Harris counties, with each box being able to feed four people. Food items will include apples, oranges, onions, pinto beans and carrots.
“The trucks will meet us there to upload and begin distribution,” McKinney said.
He said All Tribes has reached out to Hiway 80 Rescue Mission, House of Disciples and Rahab’s Retreat & Ranch to supply them with multiple food boxes.
In the ministry for 33 years, McKinney said he did outreach in Georgia, Alabama and Pennsylvania before coming to Kilgore and has served in India, the Philippines, Kenya, Uganda and South Africa.