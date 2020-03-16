Schools across Texas remained empty Monday morning after many districts canceled class because of fears about the new coronavirus. During the weekend, more East Texas districts and schools announced closures.
On Monday, East Texas Baptist University in Marshall also announced changes to its schedule.
The University of Texas at Tyler University Academy in Longview, along with Ore City, Overton, West Rusk, Mount Enterprise, Union Grove and Harmony ISDs all announced March 13 they will remain closed through Friday.
Also on March 13, Tatum ISD said it will close and reevaluate the situation each Friday by 6 p.m. to determine when students will return. Big Sandy ISD announced it is closed until March 27.
On Saturday, both East Texas Charter School and Daingerfield-Lone Star ISD said they will be shut down through Friday.
Two districts announced closures on Monday.
Carthage ISD is currently on spring break, but students will not return until March 27. New Diana ISD is closed through Friday.
Also on Monday, ETBU said in a written statement it will extend online learning until April 5. On-campus classes are set to resume on April 6, but that date could change, the university said.
According to ETBU, some campus services still will be provided, including university security, food services at the Bennett Student Commons, educational resources at the Jarrett Library and mail services at the Ornelas Student Center.
Student housing will remain open for students who need to remain on campus, according to ETBU. The university recommends those who choose to stay on campus follow federal requests to limit travel.