Smith County on Friday for the third time this week set another single-day record for new COVID-19 cases at 44, while Gregg County added a half dozen cases to its total.
The Northeast Texas Public Health District reported Smith County’s cumulative positive cases of the new coronavirus soared from 455 to 499. That comes a day after the county had an increase of 33 cases, and on Wednesday 30 new cases were reported.
Smith County has 202 active cases of COVID-19, according to NET Health, and 293 Smith County residents who have been recognized as being recovered from the virus.
In Gregg County, Health Administrator A.J. Harris said there were six new positive cases in the county for a total of 340. Recoveries in the county increased by three to 144.
Harris said 3,093 tests had been administered to county residents. Of those, 2,581 have been negative, and results are pending for 172 tests. The county has had 14 deaths.
In neighboring Harrison County, County Judge Chad Sims reported his county had three new cases and two more coronavirus-related deaths.
“Please continue to pray for these families who are enduring these personal losses,” Sims said.
The total cases are now 288. Sims reported a total of 30 fatalities; however, the Texas Department of State Health Services Thursday reported 29 deaths in the county.
The county has had 197 recoveries.