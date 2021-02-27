New COVID-19 cases are on a steady decline in Gregg County, but Health Authority Dr. Lewis Browne says people shouldn’t stop wearing masks and social distancing.
On Thursday, Gov. Greg Abbott said he is weighing when he will lift all statewide COVID-19 orders, including the mask mandate. He said he expects an announcement to come soon but did not provide a specific timeline.
In Gregg County, new reported coronavirus cases have dropped significantly this month, with the exception of a spike around Feb. 8 and 9, according to the Northeast Texas Public Health District. This week’s new COVID-19 case totals are 12 reported Monday, 29 on Wednesday and 23 on Friday.
Browne said Friday that it is imperative that community members continue to wear masks.
“We don’t have enough vaccinations of herd immunity to warrant (lifting the mask mandate) yet,” he said. “I think we ought to continue to wear the masks, and I think certainly a month or two from now, we’re very likely to be able to do something within about two months for sure.”
The COVID-19 hospitalization rate in the Longview and Tyler region is below 7% for the first time in five months, according to state data reported Friday.
It’s the 28th consecutive day the rate was lower than 15% and the first time it dipped below 7% since a rate of 6.55% on Sept. 26.
Browne said the low hospitalization rate is important, because it shows the severity of the illness.
“The last thing we need is another spike of this,” he said. “A spike in cases will lead to a spike in hospitalizations. The hospitalization rate really tells you about the severity of the illness. If you have, say a billion cases of an infection and nobody hospitalized, that’s better than if you have a million cases and many hospitalizations. You really have to look at the severity of the illness.”
Browne said he is not sure there is one reason for the decline in new COVID-19 cases.
He said he was pleased there was not a spike in cases after Super Bowl Sunday like after other holidays in which people are prone to gather.
Browne also said he believes the “quarantine on top of the quarantine” caused by the winter storm helped people stay at home and not risk spreading the virus. He added it will take two weeks to really show how much of a difference it made.