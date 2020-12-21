Gregg County will roll back restrictions on businesses after the COVID-19 hospitalization rate on Monday remained above 15% of total hospital capacity for the seventh consecutive day.
Gregg County businesses have until 11:59 p.m. Tuesday to modify their buildings to meet capacity requirements or, in the case of bars, to shut down.
On Monday, the COVID-19 patients occupied 15.94% of total hospital capacity across a 19-county region that includes Gregg, Upshur, Rusk, Harrison, Panola and Smith counties. The East Texas region extends from Van Zandt and Henderson counties in the west to Harrison and Panola counties in the east and from Franklin County in the north to Trinity County in the south.
Those restrictions, which go into effect after 11:59 p.m. Tuesday, mean Gregg County bars must close and businesses must drop from 75% capacity to 50% capacity, according to an order issued by Gov. Greg Abbott’s office.
Additionally, hospitals must consider postponing elective procedures. The governor's orders give an exception to hospitals which says that as long as an elective surgery “would not deplete any hospital capacity needed to cope with the COVID-19 disaster,” it would not need to be postponed.
With the new restrictions in place, it will require seven consecutive days in which the COVID-19 hospitalization rate is less than 15% of total hospital capacity in the region to lift the mandate.
“We will be following the governor’s orders and implementing this in Gregg County,” County Judge Bill Stoudt said. “We ask for the public to understand this war is not over until we can vaccinate everyone. Vaccinations are coming out and we are hopeful this will end soon.”
In Texas, the state's 254 counties are divided into 22 regional Trauma Service Areas. Each service area is managed by a Regional Advisory Council made up of healthcare providers, elected officials and community leaders.
Gregg County is located in Trauma Service Area G, along with 18 other counties. Other counties in the service area are Anderson, Camp, Cherokee, Franklin, Freestone, Harrison, Henderson, Houston, Marion, Panola, Rains, Rusk, Shelby, Smith, Trinity, Upshur, Van Zandt and Wood.
In East Texas, Trauma Service Area G on Monday reached its seventh consecutive day in which hospitalizations have exceeded the 15% threshold, according to data from the Texas Department of State Health Services.
The data shows that on Dec. 14, the COVID-19 hospitalization rate for Trauma Service Area G was 14.26% of total hospital capacity; however, on Dec. 15 the rate began to rise. On Dec. 15, the rate was 15.28%; on Wednesday, it was 15.16%; on Thursday, it was 15.51%; on Friday, it was 16.47%; on Saturday, it was 16.73%; and on Sunday, it was 16.15%. On Monday – the seventh day – the rate was 15.94%. In the service region, 492 people were hospitalized Monday with COVID-19, according to the state data.
Previously, the region neared the roll backs when the hospitalization rate remained higher than 15% for four consecutive days Nov. 29 to Dec. 2 before dipping to 14.91% on Dec. 3.
According to Abbott's executive orders, when the percentage of patients hospitalized with COVID-19 meets or exceeds 15% of the total hospital capacity for the Trauma Service Area for seven consecutive days, the entire region becomes subjected to additional restrictions.
Abbott's orders state that bars and other establishments with 51% alcohol sales must close; and businesses must drop from 75% capacity to 50% capacity. That includes restaurants, retail shops, gyms and other indoor facilities. There continue to be no restrictions for certain facilities such as schools, child care services and churches, according to the governor's orders.
The order applies to every county in the region as well as to every city within each county.
To lift the restrictions, the East Texas region must experience seven consecutive days in which the COVID-19 hospitalization rate is less than 15% of total hospital capacity.
Stoudt said he urges East Texans to remember the basic COVID-19 precautions that officials have been encouraging since February. Those precautions include wearing face masks, washing hands frequently, maintaining 6 feet of social distancing and avoiding large crowds, Stoudt said.
“Taking the necessary precautions is the best defense we've got until everybody gets vaccinated,” he said.
More information about the governor's orders and business restrictions related to Executive Order GA-32 can be found online at dshs.texas.gov/coronavirus/.