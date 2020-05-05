Gregg County Health Authority Dr. Lewis Browne said this afternoon the county has added nine confirmed cases of COVID-19, bringing the total in the county to 114.
Health officials on Monday announced the county's second death.
Browne said the most recent death was a 73-year-old man who worked in a nursing home in another county, where he was believed to contract the virus.
Browne said he could not reveal the county where the patient worked, but the man died in his Gregg County home. Browne said he was notified of the death Sunday evening.
Browne also said he believes the patient died of a complication.
Of 1,308 total tests give in Gregg County, 1,075 have been negative and 119 are pending. Of the 114 positive results in the county, 48 patients have recovered.
Longview Mayor Andy Mack reported seven new confirmed positive cases of the coronavirus in the city limits and one new recovery. He expressed concern about the numbers.
"Our confirmed positives are growing faster than our recoveries and I would like to see that change," he said in a statement.
Gov. Greg Abbott earlier in the day announced further steps to reopen the state amid the coronavirus pandemic, which includes salons and barbershops being permitted to open Friday and gyms on May 18 — both with specific restrictions.
Mack said he anticipates an increases in positive cases as the restrictions are eased.
"If you are not comfortable getting out and about, then do not do so," he said. "If you feel more comfortable wearing a mask when you are out and about (and for the record, I highly recommend it) then do so. If you are more comfortable worshiping at home, then do so."
Harrison County Judge Chad Sims this afternoon announced 11 additional cases of COVID-19 in the county, bringing its total to 157.
He said there were no new recoveries to report. The county has had eight coronavirus-related deaths.
Another round of mobile testing is scheduled for Friday in Marshall. Testing will be available by appointment from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Marshall Convention Center, 2501 East End Blvd. South. To register, call (512) 883-2400 or visit txcovidtest.org.
Cumulative confirmed cases Tuesday afternoon rose by one in Smith County for a total of 156, according to the Northeast Texas Public Health District.
In Smith County, there are 57 active cases, 95 recovered patients and four coronavirus deaths.