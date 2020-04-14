There were no new cases of COVID-19 reported in Gregg County on Tuesday, according to Gregg County Health Administrator A.J. Harris. The case count remains 47.
Earlier Tuesday, Panola County Judge LeeAnn Jones announces the second coronavirus-related death in her county and that two more cases were confirmed, bringing the total to 20.
She said the county’s more recent death was a resident of the Briarcliff Skilled Nursing Center. Later in the day; however, the center updated a count on its website to reflect two residents had died from the virus and that there have been seven residents with positive cases and five employees.
A Panola County resident who was a patient at a Shreveport hospital and contracted the virus there was its first. Jones announced that death April 3.
Jones also extended a shelter-at-home order through April 30 to match the one in place by Gov. Greg Abbott.
"It is important that you stay home unless you are an essential worker or you have an essential errand like grocery shopping, pharmacy or doctor," Jones said. "Please wear a mask if you have one while outside your home."
For Smith County, the Northeast Texas Public Health District on Tuesday reported two more confirmed cases for a total of 103. Of those, NET Health said 54 were active cases and 47 of those patients had recovered. Smith County has had two coronavirus-related deaths.
NET Health reported that 56 patients with confirmed or suspected cases of COVID-19 are being treated at Tyler hospitals.
Upshur County Judge Todd Tefteller on Tuesday said his county had one more case. The total is now nine. He said the most recent confirmed case is a female patient who lives in Gilmer. In the county, there is also one case in Big Sandy, two in Gladewater and the rest in unincoporated areas of the county.
Harrison County Judge Chad Sims announced no new cases in his county on Tuesday, a day after the case tally nearly doubled.
However, an administrator for Heritage Houe of Marshall Health and Rehab Center said a resident and staff member had tested positive for the virus. It was not clear if those cases were among the 31 total in the county on Monday.
"We are doing everything possible to keep everyone safe and offer a clean living environment," Administrator Kym Miller said.
A resident at Waterton Plaza in Tyler, also owned by Southwest LTC senior nursing also tested positive for the virus.