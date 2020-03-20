There are eight confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Smith County bringing the total number of cases reported by the Northeast Texas Public Health District to 12 after a Friday afternoon update.
The count did not include a case reported by News-Journal news partner CBS 19 in Cass County.
CBS 19 reported Cass County Judge Becky Wilbanks announced her county’s first positive case of the new coronavirus on Friday.
Cases reported by NET Health in Tyler are now eight in Smith County — a day after the count was at five — and one each in Gregg, Van Zandt, Rusk, Bowie counties.
The first case in Northeast Texas to be confirmed was in a Gregg County resident reported on March 10.