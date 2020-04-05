Area law enforcement agencies said they are showing more discretion about who’s booked into the Gregg County Jail in an effort to protect inmates and staff members from possible exposure to COVID-19.
Gregg County sheriff’s deputies are limiting jail intake mostly to people accused of crimes that threaten public safety, such as drunken driving, assaults and other violent offenses, according to Sheriff Maxey Cerliano. And the city of Longview’s Municipal Court division has issued judicial orders suspending the arrest of persons with outstanding warrants.
“There was communication sent out by the district attorney where if you’ve committed a misdemeanor offense and it’s a nonviolent or DWI, then the opportunity is there — the discretion is there — to gather the information and file the case as a noncustodial arrest,” Cerliano said, “and that defendant will be summoned to court at a later time, so we’ve already taken some steps.”
As a result, the Gregg County Jail is seeing fewer than 10 inmates booked in daily compared to as many as 50 inmates on some days before the mitigation plan, he said.
Assistant Kilgore Police Chief Johnathan Gage said Kilgore police over the past two weeks have been citing people accused of misdemeanors, such as small-scale shoplifting (theft of less $2,500 in value with no previous arrests), instead of booking them into the Gregg or Rusk County jails. A portion of southern Kilgore is in Rusk County.
“We are enforcing all the laws, but the jails are being really careful because they do not want to introduce illnesses into their facilities,” Gage said. “The jails are only accepting assaultive-type arrests or felony arrests to try to minimize risks (from the virus).”
Other law enforcement officials concurred with Gage about the intent to reduce possible exposure in the Gregg County Jail to the rapidly spreading virus. Cerliano said Thursday that an inmate who had been hospitalized this past week tested positive for COVID-19, was released from the hospital and was taken to the Smith County Jail to be housed in a special cell.
“If we can write a citation, we’ll write a citation,” Gladewater Police Chief Gordon Freeman said. “If we need to file charges with the DA’s office, we will do that.”
Freeman continued, “Basically, if we don’t have to put anyone in jail, we will not do so.”
His counterpart in White Oak, Chief Terry Roach, said White Oak officers are only arresting people on assault offenses and “any kind of intoxication.” He said people who are intoxicated are being booked into jail because they can be a danger to themselves and others.
Kilgore officers are “kind of self-regulating when it comes to arrests,” Gage said.
However, just because Kilgore police are not booking everyone into jail does not mean criminals are off the hook, according to Gage.
“They are just not getting away with crime,” Gage said. “We can file a case at large with the DA’s office. Later on, a warrant can be issued for that person’s arrest.”
Gage also speculated less criminal activity leading to arrests might be taking place because some businesses that have been targeted for such activity have closed temporarily under orders from local and state officials.
Longview police spokesman Brandon Thornton said Longview police have always had some flexibility when it comes to deciding whether to book anyone, “but there is a little bit more” now thanks to the pandemic.
However, he said, “There is no set offense where we are going to let somebody go.”
Sgt. Jean Dark of the Texas Department of Public Safety said in a statement, “Troopers have always had discretion in making arrests, so nothing has changed.”