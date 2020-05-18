Gregg County has had a fourth coronavirus-related death, according to county Health Authority Dr. Lewis Browne.
Browne said the patient was a 74-year-old man who was a resident at one of the three local nursing homes known to have the virus. Browne said the man died Sunday night.
He did not disclose at which nursing home the man lived. Officials have previously said cases of COVID-19 were confirmed at Highland Pines Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, Whispering Pines Lodge and one other.
The county’s third death was announced Friday afternoon by Browne. The patient was an 80-year-old woman who was a resident at a local nursing home. She tested positive May 1.
Longview Mayor Andy Mack on May 4 announced the city’s second fatality.
Browne later said the death was a 73-year-old man who worked in a nursing home in another county, where he was believed to contract the virus.
Browne said he could not reveal the county where the patient worked, but the man died in his Gregg County home. Browne said he was notified of the death the previous evening.
Browne also said he believed the patient died of a complication.
A woman in her 70s who was a resident in a nursing home who died May 1 was the county’s first coronavirus-related death.
Browne said the woman died at a local hospital. She had been hospitalized about a week ago after showing signs that she might have had a stroke. Doctors then discovered she had COVID-19.