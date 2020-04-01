COVID-19 coverage graphic

A Harrison County resident has died from COVID-19, according to Gregg County Judge Bill Stoudt.

Stoudt said he had no further information about the coronavirus death.

The death brings the total number of coronavirus-related deaths in Northeast Texas to four.

The first was a man in Smith County who lived at Hideaway Lake. Elwood McElveen tested positive for the new coronavirus on March 24. His death was announced the following day. 

A 47-year-old Van Zandt County woman who had been hospitalized for treatment of COVID-19 became the region's second coronavirus-related fatality. Health officials announced her death Saturday. 

The Northeast Texas Public Health District said the death — a case that had been announced March 18 — should drive home the importance of practicing social distancing and following other rules to slow the spread of the virus.

The Texarkana Gazette on Monday reported that a 70-year-old woman who had tested posted for the new coronavirus in Wadley Regional Medical Center had died, becoming that county's first COVID-19 death. 

Harrison County Judge Chad Sims on Tuesday announced two new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in his county. In response, he and Marshall Mayor Terri Brown issued a mandator shelter-in-place order for residents.

Sims could not immediately be reached for comment. 

Longview Mayor Andy Mack on Wednesday morning announced two new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Gregg County, bringing the total to eight in the county.