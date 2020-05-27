As officials in Texas and elsewhere around the nation sound the alarm over packed Memorial Day weekend gatherings, data show residents in area counties are failing at social distancing to help limit the spread of COVID-19.
The holiday festivities drew ire from mayors and other local officials and also could foreshadow the challenges cities and counties may face this summer as governors gradually roll back restrictions and residents flood reopened businesses.
Memorial Day revelry across the nation show how many Americans view social distancing recommendations — a view mirrored in poor marks given to East Texas counties in a national grading system.
Unacast, a Norwegian software company, uses cell phone location data to track movements and issue grades to states and counties on how well social distancing is being implemented.
Gregg and its surrounding counties of Rusk, Upshur, Harrison and Smith all were given F’s based on the most recent data Tuesday. In the region, only Delta (C), Marion (C-) and Red River (C) earned passing grades. Texas as a whole also was given an F.
Gregg County Health Authority Dr. Lewis Browne said Monday that all six new reported COVID-19 cases for that day came from a family’s Mother’s Day gathering. He also issued a warning about future cases that he expects to emerge from Memorial Day weekend crowds.
“We’ll be interested to see what Memorial Day brings,” Browne said. “People are not being cautious. When I’ve been out, I’ve noticed people aren’t particularly being cautious.”
Local officials such as Longview Mayor Andy Mack have urged residents to practice behaviors such as social distancing.
“Every night ... my social media team has been pleading with you all to shelter in place and social distance,” Mack said in a statement May 14 after the city recorded almost 30 new coronavirus cases. “Night after night we are here ... trying our best to express the importance of respecting this virus all while trying to be respectful of your liberties and free will. We just don’t know how many more confirmed positives it is going to take before people realize it could be them or their loved ones.”
But the challenge faced by officials as well as the health care community is seen in the opinion voiced by a visitor to Martin Creek Lake State Park on Saturday.
“I just think it is overblown,” Ed Devlin of Porter said about the COVID-19 pandemic. Devlin was using the park near Tatum with his wife and two children. “I don’t have a compromised immune system. We are not around anybody who seems to have health issues.”
‘Bad judgment’
Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner vowed to crack down on businesses failing to enforce capacity restrictions and chastised clubbers seen splashing around a pool and sipping drinks on the patio. He said the partiers may end up exposing responsible people “who chose to do the right thing” by staying home.
In Missouri, viral images of pool parties at waterfront bars and yacht clubs in the Lake of the Ozarks even led St. Louis County officials to issue a travel advisory, calling the scenes an “international example of bad judgment.”
Photos at one Ozarks yacht club showed dozens of people crammed together beneath a sign that said, “Please practice social distancing.” On Monday, St. Louis County Executive Sam Page, who is also a physician, urged employers to question workers about their recent travels, and recommended a 14-day quarantine for anyone who flouted social distancing.
“This reckless behavior endangers countless people and risks setting us back substantially from the progress we have made in slowing the spread of COVID-19,” Page said in a statement announcing the travel advisory.
In areas that no longer have enforceable executive orders, authorities insist there is little they can do to require people to practice social distancing. The mayor of Osage Beach, Missouri, where the viral pool parties took place, said he views it as essential that his town’s tourist-dependent businesses reopen, while police there said they couldn’t enforce any restrictions.
“It kind of ties our hands when they’re just guidelines and not mandates,” Chris Twitchel, captain of operations for the Camden County Sheriff’s Office, in the Lake of the Ozarks, told The Washington Post this weekend. He added, “We are doing the best thing that we can by urging people to use social distancing. But ultimately, there’s not a lot we can do about it.”
Enforcement
Elsewhere, even if executive orders are in place, some local sheriffs have refused to enforce them. Such was the case in Alamance County, North Carolina, where Ace Speedway is located.
Although Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper’s second phase of reopening North Carolina limits outdoor gatherings to 25 people, Alamance County Sheriff Terry Johnson said he would refuse to “enforce an unconstitutional law,” allowing the speedway’s opening night to proceed as planned on Saturday night, WTVD reported.
About 2,500 people showed up, half of the track’s 5,000-seat capacity, co-owner Jason Turner told WXII.
“We’re tired of being stuck in the house,” one spectator, Becky Woosley, told FOX 8. “I’m not afraid of this virus one bit.”
In a Facebook video ahead of the event, Ace Speedway’s Turner asked attendees to respect other spectators’ space and to wash their hands frequently, although he said nothing of face masks. He also asked attendees to write their names and phone numbers on a legal pad at the entrances, to assist the county health department in contact tracing should anyone later test positive for the virus.
“We know everybody’s excited, everybody’s chomping at the bit to get back out here and get back to some normalcy, but we have to do so responsibly,” Turner said on the video, urging those who have come in contact with anyone who’s tested positive to stay home.
He thanked the sheriff for “standing up for our constitutional rights.”
Police elsewhere were not quite so open-minded to inviting mass crowds in their communities. But like in tourist-swarmed Lake of the Ozarks, authorities in Daytona Beach said they couldn’t simply arrest people who gathered en masse.
“We don’t take this lightly, especially with the crowds gathering together right now as we got the coronavirus still going around and people not practicing social distancing,” Daytona Police Chief Craig Capri said at a Sunday news conference about the crowds. “But I’m not the social distancing police — that’s not my job.”