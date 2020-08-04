Gregg County health officials on Tuesday announced 22 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in county residents for a new cumulative total of 1,432.
Health administrator A.J. Harris said 5,977 tests have been given in the county with 4,304 negative results and 241 pending. The county’s fatalities on Tuesday remained at 23 after another the death of a man in his 70s who lived in the Kilgore area was announced on Monday. Gregg County recoveries remain at 276.
Harrison County Judge Chad Sims on Tuesday said his county had 18 new recoveries and seven new cases of the coronavirus. The county has had 635 total cases with 489 of those recovered. Thirty-five county residents with COVID-19 have died.
Sims expressed optimism at the latest numbers.
“Overall our numbers seem to be improving,” he said in an afternoon update. “That's a good thing but we shouldn't let the improvement allow us to let our guard down or get complacent. Let's keep pushing back. I want you all to stay healthy so let's continue wearing masks, washing our hands and avoiding crowds.”
The Northeast Texas Public Health District on Tuesday said there were 47 new cases of COVID-19 in Smith County and 33 added recoveries.
The county has had 2,416 confirmed cases of the virus with 680 patients recovered. The county’s fatalities remained at 17.
NET Health reported hospitalizations due to the coronavirus were down three to 152 on Tuesday.