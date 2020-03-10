Authorities have confirmed Gregg County's first case of the new coronavirus, saying that it was the man they said was under observation last week.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention confirmed Monday afternoon that a patient of Christus Good Shepherd Health System has tested positive for COVID-19.
His condition is improving, health officials said, but he will remain in isolation at his home for another two weeks before another test is conducted to determine whether he is negative for passing the virus to others.
The man traveled within the continental U.S., according to the Longview Police and Fire departments.
Meanwhile, people who came into contact with the man are being observed, "and a lot of them are in isolation," Gregg County Health Authority Dr. Lewis Browne said. As for how many people are being observed or in isolation, "I do not have a count on that. I didn’t ask."
The man was exposed to the disease by "travel exposure," Browne said. Authorities are honoring the patient's request not to reveal whether that travel was international or domestic.
The man didn't contract the disease from the Longview community, County Judge Bill Stoudt said.
He has been monitored and in isolation ever since he presented himself to a Christus Good Shepherd Health System emergency room on March 3, Chief Medical Officer Dr. Mark Anderson said.
"We followed CDC recommendations and public health recommendations on the levels of isolation," Anderson said. "The patient spent 48 hours in our system before being discharged home in good condition. During that time, we were able to run some diagnostic tests which led us to believe that there may be an alternative diagnosis."
Testing was activated after the man was diagnosed with an unknown cause of pneumonia, which triggered a CDC guideline for testing, Anderson said.
Health officials sent the test off Thursday, Browne said.
Authorities followed CDC guidelines for isolation precautions during the waiting process, Anderson said.
"It takes at least 72 hours right now, the way it goes, so Monday was the earliest that we were going to get results," Browne said. "The decision was he could be isolated anywhere, and so the house was fine. He was watched to make sure that he didn’t deteriorate."
The wait time for testing is expected to shorten to as little as a day, Stoudt said, after learning that the Public Health Laboratory of East Texas began testing samples of possible COVID-19 on Monday at the University of Texas Health Science Center in Tyler.
The lab currently has capacity to conduct 100 tests a week and is working to increase that capacity as testing supplies become more readily available.
"It is important to note that patients will not physically go to PHLET for testing, but rather, samples taken by physicians from patients with suspected cases will be sent to PHLET for testing," UT-Health University and Community Affairs Executive Director Kimberly Ashley said to Stoudt and other officials in an email Tuesday.
"Thus, it is imperative that patients who believe they might have been exposed to COVID-19 consult with their physician or local health department," Ashley said.
Meanwhile, the patient remains in isolation at home.
"He’s great," Browne said of the man's condition. "He’s improving daily, and he’s at his house, and he’s really, I think, getting bored."