Officials in Gregg and Harrison counties on Tuesday afternoon each reported one new coronavirus-related death.
Gregg County Health Administrator A.J. Harris said four new cases of COVID-19 brought the county’s total to 299, while the fatality brings the death toll to seven. Recoveries increased by three to 66. He said 2,326 tests have been given in the county with 1,911 negative results. Results for 116 tests are pending.
Health Authority Dr. Lewis Browne has said the six previous deaths were all associated with nursing homes — either a resident or worker. It is not yet known if that is also true of the seventh fatality.
In Harrison County, County Judge Chad Sims also reported four new cases Tuesday for a total of 253 positives. The added fatality brought the total deaths in his county to 25.
“Our hearts continue to hurt for those who’ve lost loved ones. Please join me in praying for these families,” he said in an afternoon statement. “Even while we celebrate the slowing of the spread of this virus, the pain of losing a loved one is real to those families affected.”
Recoveries in Harrison County remained unchanged at 85.
Sims said a mobile testing site would be available 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Waskom Fire Department, 185 E. Texas Ave. Those wishing to be tested should register in advance by calling (512) 883-2400 or txcovidtest.org.
The Northeast Texas Public Health District on Tuesday announced two new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Smith County for a cumulative total of 212. Recoveries increased by 12 to 177.
Four patients have died in Smith County, according to NET Health, a number that does not include the death of an inmate at the county’s jail.