Public health officials this afternoon said four more Gregg County residents with COVID-19 had died. The county has now had 29 deaths.
Health Administrator A.J. Harris said Monday afternoon the county had also added 32 newly confirmed cases of the coronavirus for a cumulative total of 1,659.
The county has administered 6,361 tests with 4,512 negative results and 190 pending.
Recoveries from the virus on Monday remained at 367.
Harrison County Judge Chad Sims today said his county had just two newly confirmed cases of COVID-19. The county has had 695 cases. The news comes after on Sunday Sims announced a day with no new cases.
Sims also said the county had 43 recoveries added Monday for a total of 556.
The state told the Sims a testing team “in between jobs” will be set up for walk-up testing Tuesday through Saturday at the Marshall Convention Center.
No appointment is needed to be tested.
“We hope they'll be here the whole time, but it's possible they could be called away,” he said.