U.S. Attorney Stephen J. Cox is warning that new COVID-19 vaccines will bring new opportunities for fraud.
“Since the beginning of the pandemic, we’ve seen fraudsters taking advantage of public programs and supply shortages — we expect the new vaccine to provide similar platforms for deceit, and we will be ready to prosecute those responsible for vaccine-related fraud to the fullest extent of the law,” Cox said.
There is not expected to be any out-of-pocket charges during the public health emergency. Nevertheless, the Federal Trade Commission and FBI similarly warn that fraudsters may try to convince people to pay for early access to the vaccine or to pay for the vaccine itself.
Always be suspicious of unsolicited phone calls, emails, or home visits that ask for payment information in order to receive a vaccine, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office. No one from a vaccine distribution site will ask for your credit card or banking information. If you want to verify whether COVID-19 related solicitations or treatments are legitimate, call your health provider.