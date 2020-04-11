From Staff Reports
A month to the day after the first case of COVID-19 in Northeast Texas was announced, the number of confirmed cases in Panola County nearly doubled Friday and the region’s tally topped 350.
Six more confirmed cases in Panola County, where multiple residents and staff of a Carthage nursing home were being tested, pushed its total to 13.
Panola County Judge LeeAnn Jones had just announced a 27-year-old Carthage resident was the county’s eighth case Friday afternoon when word came of another five positive tests.
Based on an earlier statement, that meant five more tests were still outstanding. No further information on the cases was available.
On Thursday, however, Briarcliff Skilled Nursing Center said two residents had tested positive and both had been hospitalized. It also said 10 results were pending — eight were for residents and two for staffers.
Gregg County added one more case in Longview, bringing the county’s total to 40, according to information from the Gregg County Health Department.
The Northeast Texas Public Health District has been releasing information regarding demographics on Gregg County cases, but it conflicts with information being released by local elected officials and the Gregg County Health Department.
For example, NET Health’s report showed a total of 39 cases in Gregg County as of Friday. That included 34 in Longview, three in White Oak and two in Kilgore.
On Thursday, however, Kilgore Mayor Ronnie Spradlin said there were three confirmed cases in his city. And on Friday, Longview Mayor Andy Mack put his city’s total at 30, including the one new case.
In Smith County, the area hot spot for cases, another five added Friday brought the total to 93.
In total, according to NET Health, there are 68 active cases, 23 recovered cases and two deaths.
Of the 93 Smith County cases, 75 are in Tyler, six in Whitehouse, five in Flint, two in Lindale and one each in Hideaway, Troup, Bullard, Winona and Mineola. The case in Winona is a first for the city.