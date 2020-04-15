UPDATE: Another confirmed case of COVID-19 was announced today in Gregg County making the total 49.
Gregg County Health Authority A.J. Harris said there have been 703 total tests administered on Gregg county residents. Of those, 588 have been negative and 66 are pending.
UPDATE: Eight new confirmed cases of COVID-19 have been reported in Rusk County for a total of 24, according to the Rusk County Office of Emergency Management.
The Texas Department of State Health Services reported to the office that three of those cases are in the Henderson area, two in the Stewart area and one each in Overton, Mount Enterprise and Garrison.
"Rusk County residents should go home and stay home unless conducting absolutely essential activities," the office said in a statement. "They should only have contact with people in their own household."
The total of reported cases COVID-19 by Wednesday evening in Northeast Texas was at least 518, up from 473 a day earlier. Across the region, 20 deaths had been reported. Here's a look at totals Wednesday, and changes from Tuesday's tallies:
- Anderson: 6 (+2)
- Angelina: 19 (+2)
- Bowie: 54, 5 deaths
- Camp: 5
- Cass: 8
- Cherokee: 9, 1 death
- Delta: 1
- Franklin: 1
- Gregg: 48 (+1)
- Harrison: 34 (+2), 2 deaths
- Henderson: 12 (+1)
- Hopkins: 4
- Lamar: 8
- Marion: 3 (+3)
- Morris: 3
- Nacogdoches: 62 (+4), 6 deaths (+2)
- Panola: 31 (+11), 3 deaths
- Red River: 1 (+1)
- Rusk: 24 (+8)
- Shelby: 44 (+4)
- Smith: 108 (+5), 2 deaths
- Titus: 7
- Upshur: 9
- Van Zandt: 11 (+1), 1 death
- Wood: 6 (+1)
Totals: 518, 20 deaths
Sources: Texas Department of State Health Services, Northeast Texas Public Health District, local officials
ORIGINAL STORY: Gregg County officials say one more positive COVID-19 case was recorded today, pushing the county's total to 48.
Officials said the male patient is a Longview resident but did not provide more details.
On Tuesday, after no new cases were reported, County Judge Bill Stoudt expressed cautious optimism that its first-in-the-region actions to slow the spread were having an impact.
“Knock on wood, because things could change tomorrow, but we’re trending in flattening the curve,” he said. “It was the right decision to shelter in place, and, of course, I agreed with (Longview Mayor) Andy (Mack) with regard to his additional measures, and I think it’s made a difference.”
