The Overton Brooks VA Medical Center in Shreveport is scheduled to conduct a veterans town hall via Facebook at 5 p.m. Thursday.
Overton Brooks often offers town halls in Shreveport and at the Longview Community-Based Outpatient Center, but social distancing requirements because of the COVID-19 pandemic have led many organizations and agencies to rely on virtual meetings.
The meeting will be available at www.facebook.com/VAShreveport . Questions for the meeting may be emailed to vhashr_publicaffairs@va.gov .