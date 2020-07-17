Because of COVID-19 concerns, the Overton Brooks VA Medical Center in Shreveport has assigned visitation restrictions based on three levels, the hospital announced.
The facility is operating at the highest level, which is Level 3: High Alert Visitation Restrictions.
The hospital said that at Level 3, entry is restricted to veterans with scheduled appointments, procedures or other essential business that cannot occur by any other means, including virtually.
Visitors will not be allowed in and must remain outside. If a veteran requires a caregiver, they must contact their provider before arrival.
Level 2: Elevated Alert Visitation Restrictions means entry is still restricted to veterans with scheduled appointments, procedures or other essential business that cannot occur by any other means, including virtually.
However, one caregiver or family member over the age of 18 may accompany the veteran. Designated waiting areas will be used for caregivers or family members, and social distancing guidelines will be followed.
At Level 2, inpatients will be allowed one visitor over the age of 18 in the facility during visiting hours.
Level 1: Normal Visitation means visitation is open with no restrictions.