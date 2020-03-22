From Staff Reports
The COVID-19 pandemic is leading to a first for Longview city government: A special-called City Council meeting Monday will be conducted via telephone.
The meeting via teleconference set for 5:30 p.m. Monday is to consider delaying the May election and renewing the mayor’s recent disaster declaration in response to the pandemic.
City Council members, staff and residents will participate by audio only.
The District 3 council race has been scheduled for May 2. However, because of the recent outbreak of new coronavirus, Gov. Greg Abbott issued a proclamation Wednesday that allows municipalities to postpone the May elections until the Nov. 3 General Election.
Challengers Hank Guichelaar and Darrin “Rudy” Rudolph are opposing incumbent Wray M. Wade for the District 3 seat.
Last Monday, Mayor Andy Mack and Gregg County Judge Bill Stoudt declared a local state of disaster and public health emergency in reaction to the pandemic. Mack’s declaration was effective for seven days “unless continued or renewed by the Longview City Council.”
Instructions and direct links to view the meeting or speak during citizen comment can be found online at tinyurl.com/vlacw8c . The meeting will be streamed at that website and on Facebook Live at facebook.com/CityofLongview .
Anyone who wants to participate in citizen comment should begin the registration process early, the city said. After registering, callers will receive a confirmation email with information about how to join the webinar.
The virtual conference meeting room will open at 5:15 p.m.
For help or information about registering, call the city secretary’s office at (903) 237-1080.
Gregg County commissioners will consider extending Stoudt’s seven-day declaration at a special called meeting at 9 a.m. Monday at the Gregg County Courthouse.