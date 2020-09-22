The COVID-19 pandemic has forced the cancellation of more established Longview fall events.
The free Downtown Live concert series, which brought scores of people weekly to Heritage Plaza, was called off Tuesday along with the ArtWalk planned for October. Spring's Downtown Live concerts previously were cancelled in late March.
Melida Heien, the city’s Main Street coordinator, said she hoped Gov. Greg Abbott would update his executive order issued in July that prohibits outdoor events to no more than 10 people without permission from the mayor or county judge. Although Abbott eased other restrictions this past week, the one concerning outdoor gatherings was unchanged.
With typical Downtown Live crowds ranging from 300 to 800 people, Heien said special permission was sought from the city but wasn't granted.
“We were waiting to make a determination,” she said. "But I want more than 10 people at Downtown Live.”
Heien said organizers looked into expanding the event’s footprint by shutting down Methvin Street to allow more room for attendees to social distance.
“But humans are inherently going to gather where the action is,” she said. "I didn’t want to be at Downtown Live live with a measuring tape and a stick. I don’t want to enforce adults to make adult decisions.”
Heien said she feels positive about scaled down or virtual options for the annual Christmas Tree Lighting at Heritage Plaza. However, although officials are still weighing options, there has been no acceptable substitute found for the annual Christmas Parade.
“I’m hoping to do it the way we normally do it,” she said.
The COVID-19 pandemic already forced the cancellation of National Night Out parties in Longview, which usually are scheduled the second Tuesday in October, as well as the East Texas Yamboree in Gilmer. That annual festival is held the third weekend in October.
For information about Downtown Live and other downtown events and activities, follow Longview Main Street on Facebook or visit LongviewTexas.gov/MainStreet .